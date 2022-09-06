Ada Regional United Way is excited to announce Simmons Bank as their Tournament Sponsor for their first-ever Golf United golf scramble at Oak Hills Golf & Country Club on September 19, 2022.
“We couldn’t make this possible without the help of our 2nd Vice Board Member and Chickasaw Secretary, Lisa John, and Simmons Community Bank President Tim Rhynes,’’ says Ada Regional United Way Executive Director, Oriana McElwee.
“Lisa plays a big part on our board and we appreciate all that she brings to our organization. Tim has always been a great help and an active participant in the community. Both are avid golfers as well.”
As a community bank, Simmons Bank realizes helping the community pays countless dividends at all levels. Investing in their communities is a core component of Simmons Bank’s business and culture. Simmons Bank is with you all the way!
There are a lot of great benefits to being a sponsor, and there is still time for you to get involved. Ada Regional United Way’s Golf United has sponsorship opportunities that fit any budget. You can register to play or be a sponsor on paper or online. They can also invoice you. Individual and team player registrations are available.
Don’t play golf? That’s ok you can still be a sponsor. You can sponsor a hole to promote your business or sponsor a team in your name and send some friends that love to play. Check out the player and sponsorship information here: www.adaunitedway.org/golf-united-charity-golf-scramble.
Ada Regional United Way serves Pontotoc Co and parts of 8 other neighboring counties. In 2022 we are funding 17 agencies and the 22 programs within them. We fundraise through annual campaigns to give grants to other nonprofits in our service area advocating for the needs of the community.
Our focus is on Health, Education, and Financial Stability which we believe are the building blocks for a good quality of life. We can’t make the kind of lasting change that we strive for alone and that is why we partner with local agencies and coalitions to create a larger impact in our community.
Proceeds from Golf United will go to Ada Regional United Way’s 2023 campaign, ‘Everyone Counts.’ They know you count as well as your time and money. Thank you for your support!
