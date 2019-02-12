Hundreds turned out in support of Pontotoc County Clerk Tammy Brown’s battle with cancer Saturday, filling the Agri-Plex Convention Center with warm wishes and love.
Brown’s eldest son, Kolbie, described the event as “humbling.”
“I’ve never personally seen a turnout like that for an event like that,” Kolbie said Monday of the fundraising dinner and auction. “I want to thank everyone who was there — everyone who helped or participated in any way. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, because it means the world to us.”
The event was organized to raise funds for Brown’s ongoing battle against cancer, which includes the cost of frequent travel to and from Tulsa for chemotherapy treatment. Between the fundraiser and donations made to the Tammy Brown Medical Fund at First United Bank, Brown’s friends and family have raised approximately $33,000 towards her treatment.
“We didn’t really have a goal set,” Kolbie said, adding that future events were being planned to help continue to defray the cost of his mother’s treatment.
The fundraiser followed the 2019 Farm, Ranch and RV Show.
