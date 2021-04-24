OKLAHOMA CITY – Team Swift and Sweet Events from East Central University claimed third place in the 2021 Love’s Entrepreneur’s Cup collegiate business plan competition that concluded April 22 in a Facebook Live celebration.
Swift and Sweet Events provides all-inclusive venue and planning services for weddings, parties and other gatherings that anticipates every need from tables and chairs to food and drink to decorations to invitations and photographers.
Team leader was Lynsey Bonner, with team member Megan Boyles. Stacey Bolin was advisor.
Bonner also was named Small Business recipient of a $5,000 Oklahoma Business Roundtable Paulsen Award scholarship, as well as winner of the Small Business Pitch competition.
Teams from Oklahoma State University, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Central Oklahoma emerged as first place winners in the competition.
The winning teams were among more than 50 collegiate teams that originally submitted written business plans for the competition, which began with the Interview portion in February.
Student entrepreneurs competed in three divisions for $158,000 in cash awards and scholarships.
Love’s Travel Stops serves as Signature Sponsor for the annual competition, which is managed by i2E, Inc. More than 2,500 students have competed for over $2.1 million across the 17-year history of the competition.
In a special address to the Facebook Live audience, Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer for Love’s Travel Stops, thanked the student entrepreneurs for rising to the occasion amid the social distancing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Love’s is proud to recognize these outstanding young people, whose ability to create, innovate and think outside the box is an inspiration to us all,” Meyer said. “Every one of these students has shown a tremendous commitment to excellence and perseverance that I have no doubt will help them make a positive impact in their communities.”
Claiming first place and a cash award of $20,000 in this year’s High Growth Graduate Division was team BioSeal XE from Oklahoma State University. Saeed Manouchehr was BioSeal XE team leader, with Kevin Heupel as team member. David Thomison was advisor.
BioSeal XE is taking a bio adhesive to the equine market with technology that immediately stops bleeding and accelerates wound healing in horses for traumatic cuts, tears, or skin punctures.
Second place in the Graduate Division was claimed by team Pick Pro from the University of Central Oklahoma, while another team from Oklahoma State University, Apeiron Solutions, was the third place winner.
In the High Growth Undergraduate Division, team Daedalus Droneworks from the University of Oklahoma claimed the first place prize of $20,000. Avery Mayfield was Daedalus Droneworks team leader, with team members James Geis, Johnathan Karch and James Roe. Omar Wyman was faculty advisor.
Daedalus DroneWorks is introducing a new groundbreaking technology that vastly improves flight times of unmanned aerial vehicles by using hybrid engines that convert gasoline to electricity.
University of Oklahoma teams swept the Undergraduate Division, with Team Simply Sorority named second place winner, while team Overlook claimed third place.
In the Small Business Division, team Amidad from the University of Central Oklahoma claimed a $10,000 first place prize for its app-based concept that provides undocumented immigrants and refugees with guides on understanding their legal rights during arrests, as well as a device to summon help if confronted by U.S. Immigration and Custom officers.
Esther Velasco was Amidad team leader, with team members Sofia Arenas, Nichole Burroughs and Ashley Guerrero. Advisor was Amy Johnson.
Hamkke, another team from the University of Central Oklahoma, claimed second place in the Small Business Division.
Also addressing the audience celebrating the Love’s Cup winners was Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma Lt. Governor. Pinnell and his wife are entrepreneurs themselves who operate a small business.
“We know the highs and low of running a small business and being an entrepreneur,” Pinnell said. “We know how important it is to health and well being and the future growth of the state of Oklahoma. I want you to know how big a deal you all are. We want all of you to be successful and would love for you to start businesses right here in the state of Oklahoma.”
i2E CEO Scott Meacham closed the ceremony with remarks that not only lauded the achievements of the student entrepreneurs, but also recognized the Oklahoma investment and business leaders who served as judges, as well as the competition sponsors
“Although these students are taking their first steps down the entrepreneur’s path, I’m impressed by both the innovation and level of sophistication of their concepts,” Meacham said. “I’m certain that we will see many of these students use this valuable learning opportunity as a springboard to successful careers as Oklahoma entrepreneurs and business leaders.”
2021 Love’s Entrepreneur’s Cup winners
Interview Winners:
BancFirst
Small Business Interview Winners:
Service-Swift and Sweet EventsEast Central University
Product-Empowering NativesUniversity of Central Oklahoma
IT/App-AGnosisOklahoma Christian University
Retail-Burgherr and BudsEast Central University
Greater Oklahoma City Healthcare
Salvo CellThe University of Tulsa
Chickasaw Nation Student Generated Technology Design
GlucosenseOklahoma State University
Oklahoma Business Roundtable ManufacturingMaterial Sciences and Transportation
Pick ProUniversity of Central Oklahoma
OCAST Information and Technology/Communications
Soveraign.CapitalThe University of Oklahoma
OG&E Positive Energy and Environmental
SpintronicsOklahoma State University
Paulsen Award Winners:
Small Business-Lynsey Bonner-Swift and SweetEast Central University
Undergraduate- Nelson McEwen-Perfect HerbsUniversity of Oklahoma
Graduate- Rebecca Jones-Salvo CellUniversity of Tulsa
Cox Pitch Award Winners:
Small Business - Lynsey Bonner, Swift and SweetEast Central University
Undergrad - Regan McCarthickPristine CleanUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Graduate - Jacob Crosby, SpintronicsOklahoma State University
Graduate Winners:
1st Place BioSeal XE
Oklahoma State University
2nd Place Pick Pro
University of Central Oklahoma
3rd Place Apeiron Solutions
Oklahoma State University
Undergraduate Winners:
1st Place Daedalus Droneworks
University of Oklahoma
2nd Place Simply Sorority
University of Oklahoma
3rd Place Overlook
University of Oklahoma
Small Business Winners:
1st Place Amidad
University of Central Oklahoma
2nd Place Hamkke
University of Central Oklahoma
3rd Place Swift and Sweet Events
East Central University
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.