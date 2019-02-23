Teacher raise passes House, advances to Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state House on Thursday approved a measure that would give classroom teachers a $1,200 raise.
Supporters said the measure, which advanced by a 94-0 vote, would boost the state’s certified classroom teacher compensation salary to the highest in the region when also factoring in benefits into compensation. A first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree would make $37,801 if the measure becomes law.
House Bill 1780, which is a key part of Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s legislative agenda, now advances to the Senate.
“We are excited about that (vote),” said state Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, who chairs the House’s common education committee. “We made a promise last year to our educators that we weren’t just going to address (pay) one time and then not touch it for several years.”
The measure will cost the state about $70.6 million a year. Legislative leaders plan to pay for it using surplus revenue.
Baker, a former middle school English teacher, said the raise hopefully would help school districts struggling with teacher shortages to fill their pipelines. She’s also hopeful that it could incentivize teachers to return to the classroom. Many have left the state or profession in search of more lucrative posts.
“We (can) get money to the classroom, (but) if we don’t have teachers to hire, what have we done?” she said. “We can’t lower those class sizes unless we have teachers, so that’s why the pay raise is so vitally important.”
Critics, though, said the measure doesn’t go far enough in restoring funding to cash-strapped districts and overcrowded classrooms.
State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, who voted for the measure, said a $1,200 raise amounts to just $60 or $70 more a month for the majority of teachers.
Fugate, who is married to an art teacher, said educators are looking for ways to be successful in their classrooms. While they’re grateful for raises, they don’t want one just to be No. 1 in the region.
“They’re looking for meaningful ways to do more things in their classroom,” he said. “They see the opportunities that exist in their classrooms, and they feel hamstrung.”
If it were all about pay, the permanent 18 percent raise the Legislature gave teachers last year would have started to alleviate shortages, Fugate said. Instead, the state saw its number of emergency certified teachers balloon to nearly 3,000.
Teachers are looking for respect, he said.
“They’re looking for smaller class sizes,” he said. “They’re looking for textbooks that are aligned with testing that happens at the end of the year instead of two adoption cycles out of date.”
In addition to the raise, Fugate said legislators also need to invest more dollars into the classroom and the state’s school funding formula.
In addition to boosting teacher salaries, Shawn Hime, executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, said lawmakers must increase classroom or student funding.
During last year’s teacher walkout, which drew tens of thousands to the state Capitol, educators made it clear that class sizes were the biggest issue after their pay raise, Hime said. They also wanted to reinstitute programs and services that had been cut, he said.
“We need to make sure we have a balance this year of teacher raises and money for schools so that they can hire teachers back,” Hime said.
Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest called the $1,200 raise a “positive development” but said it isn’t enough to get Oklahoma to the top of the region in average teacher pay.
“It does not put a dime into the funding formula so schools can hire more teachers,” she said in a statement. “And it doesn’t give our support professionals a badly needed raise. We’re optimistic more can and will be done for our students, and we’ll continue to work with legislators to see that progress happens.”
In a statement, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said addressing the teacher shortage is going to take a “multifaceted approach.” Pay is one aspect.
He said other measures are “in the pipeline.”
He said those include a $1,000 tax credit for teachers to purchase classroom supplies, a bill that would allow retired educators to return to teaching at a much higher salary and a measure that would allow districts to pay student teachers.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
