Teacher appreciation

Nominated by Ellen Sweatt, Gae Vonne Rue-Martin teaches fifth and sixth grade computer class at Willard Grade Center in Ada.
“As a classroom teacher, reading interventionist, computer teacher and, for me, she has been an amazing mentor,” Sweatt wrote of Rue-Martin. “Gae Vonne has spent 30-plus years in education for Ada City Schools. She likes to refer to herself as a grand-teacher, because she has taught some of her students’ children and grandchildren. She’s always looking for new ways to keep her students engaged and she’s very organized!”
Rue-Martin said she decided to become a teacher because she wanted to work with children, and the profession has allowed her to do just that.
“The gratification I get from seeing children succeed, and things like this morning — having a child come up to me and tell me to have a nice day,” Rue-Martin said are some of the things she most enjoys about teaching.
For all the things Rue-Martin enjoys about teaching, there are challenges.
“Trying to help all the different personalities, the different educational issues the kids might have,” she said of the chaloenges she faces as an educator. “Trying to help everyone, and feel like I’ve done a good job.”
Still, despite the challenges, Rue-Martin said, she loves teaching.
“For 42 years this has been my life, and I can’t imagine doing anything else,” Rue-Martin said.
