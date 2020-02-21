Teacher appreciation: Sami Jewett

Sami Jewett is in her second year teaching at Ada Early Childhood Center. She teaches pre-k, and was nominated by Emily Lee.
“Sami Jewett at Ada Early Childhood center is an amazing teacher!” Lee said. “She has really helped our daughter grow into her true self. Our daughter has so much confidence now, and she has learned so much!”
For Jewett, pre-K is the perfect grade to teach.
“I like being around kids, interacting with kids,” Jewett said. “They’re so much fun, so much fun to play with. I never expected to be in pre-k, but I think this is where I’d really like to be, because this is where we’re teaching the basics, and how to be a person — how to be a good person. I think that’s my goal by the end of the year.”
Jewett said the thing she most enjoys about teaching are the kids.
“They’re so fun and funny,” she said. “They’re a good age to be around. If you’re sad or having a bad day, you don’t have to tell them. They know. And so they’re always trying to make you feel better.”
The wide diversity among her students is Jewett’s biggest challenge.
“There’s a lot of different kids,” Jewett said. “There are some young kids, there are some kids who are just way too smart for their own good. So it’s just really trying to make sure you are teaching to develop all of them, and they’re all succeeding in their own way.”
If Lee’s praise is any indication of Jewett’s efforts or teaching style, it’s safe to say Jewett’s focus on the individual needs of her students is getting results.
“I’m here to make a difference for kids, whether it be learning their letters or learning to sit on a rug,” she said. “I just want them to succeed in any way possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.