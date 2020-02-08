Teacher appreciation: Kristi Clinton

Kristi Clinton has been a first-grade teacher for 17 years. She started teaching at Homer School and moved to Hayes Grade Center about 13 years ago.
“I became a teacher because I had some great, influential teachers who made a difference in my life,” Clinton said. “And I wanted to do the same thing as they did.”
Asked what she enjoyed most about teaching, Clinton said, “Coming to school every day and loving the children; seeing kids succeed and accomplish what they set out to do.”
Clinton said one of the biggest challenges she faces as a teacher is meeting the needs of all the different children.
“Having parent support and community support for teachers is the most important thing for us, for teachers, because when we have the support of the community, it makes what we do more worthwhile,” Clinton said.
Stephanie Manuel nominated Clinton.
“Kristi at Hayes Elementary is wonderful!,” Manuel said. “She goes above and beyond to provide a fun atmosphere for the kids where they can learn, thrive, and know they’re loved each and every day! She helps them to love coming to school, and that in itself means a lot because she loves her students. I’m very thankful for her, and I know many other parents can say the same thing! Great job, Ms. C!”
