Why did you decide to become a teacher? “I wanted to work with children, and I always admired my teachers when I was a student.”
What do you most enjoy about teaching? “I enjoy being a part of someone’s whole family for nine months, and then I get to do it again with another group.”
What’s your biggest challenge teaching today? “Probably not having full control over every child’s life. There’s always something you can’t help with, that you kind of have to let them figure out on their own.”
What’s the one thing you want readers to know about you when they read this article? “That I try really hard. That it’s a job that takes a lot of trial and error.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.