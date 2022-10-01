Taste of Ada, the popular evening of food, drink, live music and more, sponsored by the Ada Arts Council, Waddell Vineyards, Redland Childers Architects, and The Chickasaw Nation, returns October 4 to Waddell Vineyards, 11533 County Road 3570 north of Ada. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Inside the Mind.”
Every year AAC hosts a silent auction of donated works, made by local artists, who interpret AAC’s theme in their own unique way. Half the proceeds of each auction will be donated to the AAC and help serve the local art community through programs, services, and scholarships.
In addition to the silent auction, the event includes live music, food tasting, and the presentation of the Outstanding Adan in the Arts award.
Alcoholic beverages will be for sale to patrons 21 years old or older.
Cost to attend is $20 in advance, and $25 at the door.
Additional information is available at adaartsok.org/taste-of-ada.
