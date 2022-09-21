A bobcat tanker truck rolled onto its side Monday afternoon on State Highway 1 near the intersection with County Road 1530, about seven miles east of Ada.
The truck was westbound on SH1 when it appeared to suffer a mechanical failure, possibly a locked rear brake, skidding off the roadway and rolling onto its side. The driver, who was reportedly briefly trapped in the cab, was extricated with the help of passing motorists, then fled the scene before the arrival of emergency personnel. A small fire in the front of the vehicle was doused with a fire extinguisher and a handline water hose from an Ada fire engine.
The vehicle did not bear any license plates or appropriate hazardous materials placards. The vehicle appeared to be in very poor condition. It was believed to be carrying crude oil. The smell of crude oil filled the air at the scene.
No injuries were reported. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was assisted in cleanup efforts by Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, Mercy EMS, the Homer Volunteer Fire Department, and the Ada Fire Department.
