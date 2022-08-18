Republican U.S. Senate candidate T. W. Shannon paid a visit Tuesday to an Ada coffee shop in advance of his special Republican primary runoff against Markwayne Mullin.
A small group of people gathered at Hot Shots Coffee House to listen to what Shannon had to say.
“For us, we’re going to make American great again,” Shannon said. “It starts with what I call ‘the three Cs,’ Capitalism, Christianity, and the Constitution. That’s what made this country great, and that’s what we’ve got to get back to.”
Shannon expressed his thoughts about what he says are some of the most important issues facing our nation.
“We’ve got to have the strongest military the world has ever seen,” he said. “We’ve got to get our fiscal house in order and balance our budget. We’ve got to secure our border. That’s what’s happening right now.
“As I travel the state, what I hear a lot about, kind of local issues,” he continued, “obviously about inflation and what the Biden economy has done. But also, the amount of land being purchased by Chinese Nationals. That is a huge concern that has to be addressed.”
Early voting for the runoff begins today. The general election is Tuesday.
