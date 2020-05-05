SWOSU students honored by School of Business and Technology

Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s Everett Dobson School of Business and Technology in Weatherford recently honored eight students as “outstanding students” in various disciplines offered by the school.
The students were named the outstanding students for the 2019-20 academic year.
The selections were made by SBT faculty members. Awards are based on academic achievement, leadership abilities and service activities.
Honorees include:
• Kaylee Abbott of Ada—Outstanding Student in Accounting.
• Kamuela Ahuna of Marlow—Outstanding Student in Computer Science.
• Kason Cook of Hydro—Outstanding Student in Management.
• Kaitlyn Dillon of Edmond—Outstanding Student in Marketing.
• Tyler Freeburg of Thomas—Outstanding Student in Finance.
• Renee’ Kendell of Hinton—Computer Science Outstanding Student in Information Systems.
• Keefer Royalty of Thomas—Outstanding Student in Entrepreneurship.
• Matthew Yunker of Medford—Outstanding Student in Agricultural Business.
