For the Greater Ada Swim Club this has been a record breaking year. The Gators finished up their swim season with the OKS State Swim Meet on February 5th. The team, under the leadership of Coaches Nick Lane, Lindsey Leslie and Meg Kemmet, was comprised of 33 kids ranging in ages from 9 to 16.
The league was established in 1983 and has had several coaches over the years. For the first time in the leagues history, 10 swimmers qualified for a total of 38 individual events and two relays at the OKS state meet in Jenks five High School Swimmers qualified to swim the OSSAA State Swim Meet in Edmond, OK. GASC represented the Ada area well with new personal bests and awards at both of these meets.
Up to this point, the GATOR short course season begins in September and stretches through the beginning of March. On average, swimmers are in the pool 8 to 10 hours per week throughout the season working to improve technique, strength and endurance.
As a league, they attend 4-5 meets throughout the season which allows them a chance to qualify for the state meet based on their race times. The short course length events range from 25 yards up to 1650 yards.
This year, for the first time together, the team is breaking boundaries once again by starting a long course season. According to the coaches, the biggest challenge in the long course as opposed to short course is training to be able to swim 50 meters lengths with no turns instead of 25 yard lengths.
This is double the length plus some and requires a great deal of mental and physical discipline. Long course training begins in April and extends through July.
Keep an eye out for more great things to come as this program continues to make their mark in the swimming world.
