If you’re looking for alternatives to traditional Valentine’s Day gift or a special treat for the family. Ada Main Street may have the answer for you.
The nonprofit organization will host its annual Charmed by Chocolate festival, which celebrates all kinds of chocolate treats, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at the former Grandview event center, 201 E. Main St. Tickets cost $5 apiece, which buys patrons all the chocolate they can eat.
The event is a fundraiser for Ada Main Street, which is dedicated to revitalizing Ada’s downtown business district.
As usual, the event will include a baking contest, which is open to amateurs, professionals and young bakers, as well as a silent auction where people may bid on sweet treats to take home to their families. But there are some new wrinkles this year, designed to make the event even more appealing.
“Charmed by Chocolate has always been a favorite, but it does target kind of a specific audience,” Ada Main Street program director Amy Kaiser said Thursday. “So we’re hoping to branch out and grow that audience. We’re hoping that adding these different layers — these different assets — will grow our audience and make it not only just a chocolate tasting event but an art event.”
Ada High School art teacher Meredith Roberts’ students will display their art during the festival, but their work will not be for sale. The event will also include a wine pull and a “Paint a Piece” cookie activity for kids.
Baker Brandy Crumb-Harmon will create the cookies for the “Paint a Piece” activity, in which kids can buy sugar cookies decorated small dots of icing for $5 apiece. Kids can use small paintbrushes and the icing dots to paint their cookies.
For people who need something to sip on while they sample various chocolate treats, hot chocolate and mimosas will be available.
Baking contest
There is no fee to enter the baking contest, but contestants must submit an entry form along with their dessert. Forms are available at the Ada Main Street office or by emailing Kaiser at adamainstreet@cableone.net.
People who enter the baking contest may enter more than one dessert, but they must make two samples of each treat — one for judging and one for the silent auction. A completed entry form must accompany each dessert, which must be delivered to the Grandview by 9 a.m. the day of the event.
Judging is based on the dessert’s taste, appearance and creative use of chocolate. Each entry is numbered, and after patrons sample the sweets on display, they will write down their favorite treat and turn it in.
“At the end of the event, we tally the votes and find out who the people’s choice winner is,” Kaiser said. “So it’s the people’s favorite.”
She said the people’s choice winner will receive a KitchenAid stand mixer.
For more information, email Kaiser, contact Ada Main Street at 580-436-1600 or visit the organization’s Facebook page.
