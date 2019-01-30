Sweeney seeking Ward 1 seat on city council

Real estate consultant and agent Scott Sweeney has thrown his hat into the ring for this year’s Ada City Council race.
Sweeney and his opponent, Ada City Councilman Bryan Morris, are competing for the Ward 1 seat on the council. They are the only two people seeking the position, so whichever candidate wins the Feb. 12 primary election will claim the seat.
Sweeney currently serves on the Ada Metropolitan Area Planning and Zoning Commission and the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Morris serves as the city’s representative on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Incumbent Councilmen Tre’ Landrum and Randy McFarlin are seeking re-election this year, but neither man drew a primary opponent. As a result, both men will retain their council seats in 2019.
The Ada News recently interviewed Sweeney about his decision to run and other topics. Here are questions and answers from the interview, edited for clarity and length.
The Ada News: Why did you decide to run?
Scott Sweeney: I looked at some of the things that were going on inside the city of Ada and felt there were improvements to be made.
The Ada News: What improvements?
Sweeney: We have a set number of dollars for our budget, and I feel like we’ve been spending some of those in places that could be used to greater effect.
The Ada News: Do you have any specific examples?
Sweeney: We have projects that, instead of being always constantly in use, are for a short period of time that we have spent a significant amount of dollars on. I just feel that those dollars could have gone to more important projects, like infrastructure.
As the city grows, one of the things that all these retailers and other development — like manufacturing — everybody looks at this. It’s new housing starts. How much is your population growing?
And with the way the infrastructure is set up currently on the perimeter of the city, we’re not getting those new housing starts because there is no infrastructure out there. So whenever you get people like Darren Bond or Thompson Heights out in Latta — places like that, where you get these developments on the perimeter of the city, but they’re out in the county, so the city doesn’t get to count those new housing starts.
And so, while Pontotoc County is growing, Ada’s population is not growing at the rate that it probably should.
By diverting some of those dollars to infrastructure projects like that, I think we can get where we can count those.
It’s not just housing that we get out of it. For every new housing, there’s a lumber package that is now being able to be sold at city sales tax and so on and so forth.
The Ada News: Have you held public office before?
Sweeney: I’m appointed to Planning and Zoning and Zoning Board of Adjustment. I’m on my second term for both of those. Those are the two appointments that I hold currently.
The Ada News: But you haven’t held elected office?
Sweeney: No, I haven’t been elected to another office.
The Ada News: We’ve covered why you decided to run, but why this year?
Sweeney: I had looked at running previous years. I was employed by the Chickasaw Nation at one point whenever I was looking at running, and it wasn’t a good fit for being employed by someone else. And the time commitment — it’s an extreme time commitment.
To be able to do that, I needed to be at a place in my life where I could set my own hours.
The Ada News: Looking over the past five years or so, would you say you are generally satisfied or dissatisfied with the city’s progress over that time?
Sweeney: I would say that I disagree with some of the decisions that have been made in that time frame.
On the whole, am I satisfied? Probably. Am I dissatisfied about some of the decisions? Yes.
I’m not trying to change the stuff that we have that’s going right. I’m trying to add to that list.
