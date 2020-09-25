A late model Chevy Tahoe crashed into a house Wednesday in the 13000 block of County Road 3530 west of Ada.
One person was transported by Mercy EMS to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, treated and released.
The SUV was travelling northbound on 3530 when it left the roadway to the right, overcorrected and left the roadway to the left, where it struck an embankment and went partially airborne, crashing into a house. The vehicle could be seen entirely inside the structure. No one was in the house at the time of the accident, which occurred at about 3:45 Wednesday afternoon.
People's Electric Cooperative was called to the scene to cut off power.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. In addition to OHP and Mercy, the Ada Fire Department and deputies from the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash. One lane of the road was blocked while officials investigated and cleaned up the scene.
