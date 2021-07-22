Sutherland/Abbott benefit scheduled

A benefit for the families of two men killed in a place crash near Roff July 2 is scheduled for Saturday in downtown Francis.
Derrick Sutherland and Dakota Abbott were killed when the Beechcraft Debonair 35-33 in which they were flying crashed in a field near south and east of Roff.
“Sign-up and dinner are slated for 5 p.m.,” organizer Becky Bailey said Tuesday. “A horseshoe tournament and cornhole tournament are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. The silent auction is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and a street dance starts at around 8 p.m.”
Donations are per dinner plate, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets.
Buy-ins for tournaments are $25 for single players, and $50 for teams.
Bailey said numerous item have been donated for the silent auction, and she will add to that list as more item become available. Some of the articles tentatively up for auction are a gift certificate for 12 custom hats and shirts from Twisted Thread, home decor items from Tractor Supply, a gift basket from Bath and Body Works, a Yeti cup from Williamson’s, gift certificates from Papa John’s, a bluetooth speaker and battery operated air compressor from The Home Depot, four free meals from Applebee’s, a gift certificate from Prairie Kitchen, gift certificates from Platinum Custom Detail, a $500 gift certificate towards purchase of tires from Seth Wadley, five free car washes from Tropical Rain Car Wash, movie passes from Cinemark, a Yeti cup and $50 gift card from R + R Apparel, tools from Orscheln, a quilt, two tickets to the Josh Abbott Band, and a cornhole set and bags.
“We are doing what we can for two amazing families in our community,” Bailey said. “It’s not much, but we’re doing the best we can for them.”
For an updated list of auction items or for more information, Bailey says she can be contacted via Facebook, or at 580-665-8938.
