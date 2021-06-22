East Central University students Delanie Seals, Tyson Hammonds and graduate student Joseph Harris are assisting in the development of a glass bottle crushing campaign.
By collecting glass from the community and crushing it to create sand, the students will begin to research and demonstrate the feasibility and opportunities that arise when using the product in city-wide projects. Building, construction and artistic application are just a few of the possible prospects.
"Our first set of experiments will be the use of concrete block molds. We will test replacing sand in different proportions as we mix with cement to make concrete blocks that could be used in landscaping," Dr. Christine Pappas, professor of Political Science at ECU and head of the research project, said.
Dr. Pappas won the Water Technology and Innovation award in The Big Pitch Ada in 2018, and after writing a grant with the Ada Sunrise Rotary Club, was able to purchase the Glass Gator glass grinder. After acquiring the grinder, the City of Ada partnered with the organization on the grant, allowing them to store the machine inside of the city armory, but never granted permission for operations of the grinder inside of the facility.
"They were a good partner in acquiring the grinder and getting the project started, but it took additional partners like the Oka institute and ECU to really make this work," said Dr. Pappas last week.
With a goal to host four collection events throughout the summer, Pappas and her student researchers aim to collect 10,000 cubic feet of glass bottles from the Ada community to keep out of landfills, which are close to full.
Many cities, such as our own, cannot afford to recycle glass in their municipal recycling programs due to a collapsed glass market, because of this glass continues to pile higher in landfills. The faster our nation's landfills become full, the more money cities will have to spend building additional landfills.
Sources suggest that it can take up to one million years for a glass jar or bottle to adequately biodegrade. Our cities can substantially reduce the geography of a single landfill just by grinding the glass within it into sand, and replacing it.
"Although I feel that the world is temporary, being good stewards of the resources we have is important," said Harris, a Water Resource Management and Policy graduate student.
Harris expresses curiosity for whats to come, "I know that once we get started its going to open a lot of doors. For people to see whats going on will bring ideas that we haven't thought of yet in just our small group."
Dr. Pappas also expressed hopes of inspiring Adans to participate by allowing citizens to reuse their own crushed glass for personal projects – gardening, artistic endeavors and more. It is possible that Adans could bring their recyclable glasses to the school and take their product home in one trip.
This project will push a narrative towards recycling glass to create sand in place of consistent sand mining, which can cause environmental damage. In coastal cities, such as Tulane, Louisiana glass recycling is used to replenish beaches after coastal erosion.
While Ada is lacking in beaches, recycling glass in rural areas has the potential to prevent sand mining from damaging groundwater resources. Sensitive aquifers – like the Arbuckle-Simpson – could one day be breached by mining, risking contamination of the groundwater. If that were to happen, it would directly and immediately affect our city.
This project was made possible with a Summer Research Grant from the Oka' Institute that aided in the purchasing of supplies and the hiring of two of the three research assistants. All three students will present research based on the project in the fall.
