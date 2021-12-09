Suspected bank robber arrested after standoff

A man suspected of robbing banks in two states was arrested Monday evening after a standoff with law enforcement in Pontotoc County.
Arrested was 37-year-old Zakary Keegan Reynolds.
The standoff -- which was about two hours in duration -- began while sheriff’s deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Reynolds at a residence along County Road 1594 near Union Valley.
A couple of hours prior, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Roberto Vargas spoke with Dallas Police Detective Meagan Mulvihill, who called in reference to an incident which occurred at the residence about three months before. Vargas had responded to the incident.
“Detective Mulvihill advised that (Reynolds) was known to reside at the residence (with a woman who lived there) ... and he was a suspect in a bank robbery in Ardmore, and two bank robberies Dallas, Texas," Vargas said in a report. "Detective Mulvihill advised Reynolds had multiple outstanding warrants including an active FBI Bank robbery warrant. (She) requested contact if Reynolds was taken into custody at any time.”
Reynolds also has an outstanding warrant in Bryan County under a charge of "fugitive from justice," according to court records.
Vargas, along with Deputy William Lampkin and Deputy Eric Niblett, responded to the residence on CR 1594 just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to serve a warrant.
According to the report, when deputies knocked on the door, they were greeted by a woman who resided at the residence. The woman, along with her two children, were asked by deputies to leave the residence and remain by one of their patrol units.
"I then began to give verbal commands for Reynolds to exit the residence," Vargas said. "I heard movement from the southeast corner of the residence. A few moments later, Deputy Lampkin advised Reynolds was at the back (north) door of the residence with a handgun. Deputy Lampkin began to issue verbal commands for Reynolds to put the handgun down. Reynolds then withdrew back into the residence. "
Deputies questioned the woman who lived there, and she confirmed that Reynolds had a handgun, and also an "AR rifle."
Deputies remained outside of the residence, keeping watch over all exits.
"Deputy Niblett requested assistance from Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse (police) at this time, and Sheriff John Christian and Undersheriff Arnold Scott were advised of the situation," Vargas said. "A Mercy EMS unit was requested to stage near our location. Additional Pontotoc County units responded to the residence to assist. I began to issue verbal commands from my patrol unit's intercom system, Reynolds did not comply.
The following are timelines listed by Vargas in his report:
- At 20:16 hours (8:16 p.m.), FBI Tac Team was requested.
- At approximately 20:35 hours (8:35 p.m.), we learned that Reynolds was communicating with (the woman) via text message, advising he wanted to negotiate via phone call. Undersheriff Arnold Scott began communications with Reynolds.
- At approximately 20:58 hours (8:58 p.m.), Undersheriff Scott advised Reynolds wanted 30 minutes to decide whether he would surrender peacefully or "shoot it out" with us.
- At approximately 21:13 hours (9:13 p.m.), Reynolds was observed through a window moving in the living room of the residence with an object resembling the shape of a rifle.
- At approximately 21:31 hours (9:31 p.m.), Undersheriff Scott advised Reynolds stated via phone call he would be exiting in five minutes with his hands up and will get down on his knees.
According to Vargas, at about 9:40 p.m., Reynolds exited the residence, complied with commands and was taken into custody.
"I along with other law enforcement personnel cleared the residence," Vargas said. "Located in a bedroom in the southeast corner of the residence was an American Tactical rifle, and a Canik TP9 pistol. Both firearms were loaded, with a cartridge in the chamber. Both were seized along with multiple magazines. All items were photographed and placed into evidence. A Samsung cell phone and note pad were also seized. While on scene, a weapons check was done on Reynolds. He has been convicted of a felony in the past. Deputy Michael Walker transported Reynolds to the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office for booking."
Vargas said due to the warrant being a federal warrant, an FBI tactical team was requested, but the request was denied.
"The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office was assisted during the incident by Oklahoma highway Patrol Trooper Keith Teel, as well as several Lighthorse police officers," Vargas said. "Mercy EMS stood by at a nearby staging area to assist with potential injuries."
