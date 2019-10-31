Ada police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with Tuesday’s armed robbery of Sooner Stop convenience store on North Broadway Avenue.
Police reports indicate the suspect entered the store shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, pointed a gun at two individuals in the store and told them, “Don’t be a hero.” Police say the store clerk removed the cash from the store’s register and handed it over to the suspect, who then fled northbound on Broadway. Records indicate the individuals in the store did not see whether the suspect fled on foot or had a vehicle waiting outside the store.
The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a red ski mask, black pants and a black sweater with a red undershirt. Witnesses told police the suspect had a “deep voice” and appeared to have facial hair.
Records indicate witnesses told police the suspect was armed with a black, medium-sized semiautomatic pistol that looked more like a Beretta than a Glock — meaning the pistol had more of a rounded, beveled top slide than a square, blockish top slide.
The Ada Police Department is asking anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery to contact detectives at 580-332-446 or call Crime Stoppers at 580-33-Catch to report tips or information anonymously.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520 or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.