Suspect in Faith Lindsey case to plead guilty to amended charge

A man suspected of killing 17-year-old Faith Lindsey is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in federal court to an amended charge.
According to federal court documents, Tanner Dean Washington, 27, of Stratford -- originally charged with murder in Indian Country -- is expected to "enter a plea of guilty to amended charges under the terms of a plea agreement negotiated between the parties."
On Monday, the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma filed a charge of second-degree murder against Washington, saying that Washington, "a non-Indian, with malice aforethought, did unlawfully kill Faith Lindsey, an Indian, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1111(a), 1151, and 1152."
Terms of the plea agreement did not appear in court records.
When asked if Washington has -- or is intending to -- reveal what happened to the victim in the case, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma Christopher Wilson said he was not at liberty to discuss that "at this time."
The case
The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation has conducted multiple searches for her remains in Seminole, Garvin and Pontotoc Counties over the past several years, with no success.
An OSBI investigation led to murder charges being filed in Pontotoc County Court against Washington, who was her boyfriend at the time she went missing.
However, the state charges were dismissed in April 2021 due to the "McGirt"
Supreme Court ruling, as Lindsey was a member of the Chickasaw Nation.
In April 2021 the federal government picked up the case and an indictment for murder in Indian Country was returned for Washington after the federal grand jury in Muskogee completed its May 2021 session.
According to an affidavit filed by Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Samuel McAfee, authorities believe that Washington "willfully and maliciously shot Lindsey in the vicinity of Ada/Sasakwa, Oklahoma, causing her death."
In the affidavit, McAfee said that on Oct. 28, 2019, Washington told an ex-girlfriend that Lindsey was dead and he was the reason she had been killed. "(The ex-girlfriend) observed that Washington had what appeared to be blood on his shoes, pants, and iPhone cellular phone," McAfee said. "Washington told (his ex-girlfriend) that it was Lindsey's blood (that was) on those items."
McAfee said on or about Oct. 28, 2019, at the suggestion of his ex-girlfriend, Washington met with some folks at a church in Stratford. During the meeting, Washington reportedly said that Lindsey had been shot in the head in Sasakwa over the weekend. The wife of one of the people Washington spoke with then contacted the Seminole County Sheriff's Office to report the information.
Law enforcement officers later found several clues during the investigation. As well as the blood on Washington's clothing and phone, investigators discovered blood in Washington's car, and in a pickup he had sold shortly after Lindsey's disappearance.
"Consent to search the ... truck was given by the current owner, and blood was discovered on the carpet of the back seat and on a set of sunglasses," McAfee said. "Buccal swabs obtained from Lindsey's mother and father were a biological match to samples of the blood found."
