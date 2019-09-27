Authorities positively identified the suspect in Saturday’s officer-involved shooting Thursday as 29-year-old Jeffrey Peterson, of Ada.
An OSBI statement released Thursday said the agency’s investigation remains ongoing.
OSBI Investigating officer-involved shooting in Ada
An Ada police officer was injured when a domestic disturbance call turned deadly Saturday.
Ada police were called to a residence in the 900 block of East Arlington Street Saturday regarding an ongoing domestic disturbance. Upon their arrival, authorities say, the dispute escalated and Peterson was shot and killed by police.
Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.
An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation statement provided the following timeline of events:
• 9:45 a.m.: The Ada Police Department received a call about an ongoing domestic dispute taking place in the 900 block of East Arlington Street in Ada.
• A few minutes later, four officers arrived on the scene.
• As officers tried to speak with Peterson, 29, who lived in the apartment, an altercation broke out between him and police.
• 10 a.m.: Officers notified Central Dispatch that shots were fired and called for EMS.
• Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was pending positive identification by the medical examiner’s office.
• Peterson and the woman involved in the domestic disturbance were not in a relationship.
• One officer was injured during the altercation with Peterson. He was treated and released from the hospital.
In a prepared statement, OSBI officials said they will continue investigating. Once the investigation is complete, a report will be compiled and submitted to the district attorney’s office for review. The district attorney will determine if the shooting was justified or not.
“This (statement) is based on an ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as the OSBI interviews witnesses and collects evidence,” the OSBI said in the statement. “The OSBI’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve over the course of the investigation as additional witnesses are interviewed and additional evidence is collected and analyzed.”
Ada police said Monday they are waiting on a toxicology report from the medical examiner to determine whether Peterson was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics at the time of the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.