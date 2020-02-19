Suspect dead in Monday burglary, shooting

An Ada man has died from a gunshot wound he received Monday during an incident police describe as an attempted burglary.
Chace Levi Winters, 22, of Ada died Tuesday from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.
Records indicate Ada police were called to a home in the 700 block of East Sixth Street around 6:36 a.m. Monday after a caller reported an attempted burglary and a gunshot wound.
Police report Winters came to the home, knocked on the door, and was told to leave by the occupants of the home. Shortly thereafter, witnesses told police, Winters “kicked through the door and put an old gun through the doorway.” An occupant of the home reportedly then shot Winters through the door.
Records indicate police found Winters lying on the front porch of the home with his feet inside the doorway. Ada firefighters and Mercy EMS paramedics treated Winters at the home, before taking him to Mercy Hospital Ada.
Police report they recovered two pistols from the home and its occupants. The first, a Ruger P85 semi-automatic pistol, reportedly taken from Winters by one of the home occupants, was logged into evidence and the serial number checked against a police database of stolen weapons.
The pistol was not reported stolen. The second, a Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol police say was used to shoot Winters, was reported stolen within Ada city limits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.