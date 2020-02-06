ALLEN — An Allen man was killed overnight in a stand-off with state troopers in Allen.
Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers helped local police surround a home in the 300 block of South Fourth Street in Allen late Tuesday morning after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit that ended with a man barricaded inside his home.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said the suspect threatened to shoot deputies and police prior to barricading himself inside the home.
Allen Police Chief Darrel Armstrong said the suspect, Sean Michael Taylor, 33, of Allen had been stopped for running a stop sign, but when officers approached Taylor, he drove off. Armstrong said Taylor led police on a chase through the area before driving to his home and barricading himself inside.
In a prepared statement, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said Armstrong requested the assistance of the OHP Tactical Team at 12:15 p.m., shortly after Taylor barricaded himself inside the home.
OHP officials said Allen police obtained a felony warrant for Taylor’s arrest for “assault upon a police officer with a dangerous weapon, felony eluding, and terroristic threats to a police officer, which were all pursuant to the aforementioned pursuit.”
Troopers then attempted to convince Taylor to leave the house.
“Crisis negotiators made contact with Taylor, but he refused to comply with requests,” OHP officials said in the statement released Wednesday. “During this incident, Taylor pointed a long gun at police. Shots were ultimately fired by a member of the Tactical Team, which struck Taylor. Taylor succumbed to the injuries sustained and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The trooper who fired the shots will be place on paid administrative leave while Troop Z (Investigations Division) conducts the investigation.”
