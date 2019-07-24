Suspect arrested in Center shooting

Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Ada man Tuesday upon his release from the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Jimmy Louis Northcutt Jr., 41, of Ada, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear in a domestic violence by strangulation case. Northcutt was involved in a deadly shooting early Friday morning near Center.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said Tuesday that Northcutt was being held without bail on the failure to appear charge as PCSO awaits a charging decision from the District Attorney’s Office in connection with Friday’s shooting.
One dead, one wounded
in Friday shooting
Christian said the Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened in the early morning hours Friday at or near a marijuana grow operation near Center. Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have been called in to assist in the investigation.
Records indicate deputies were called to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center shortly after midnight Friday, when a security officer notified Central Dispatch that a man was in the emergency room, seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.
Christian said deputies identified the man as Jimmy Louis Northcutt Jr., 41, of Ada. A statement provided by Northcutt led deputies to a remote location in the Center area, where deputies discovered the body of Brian Edward Doherty, 31, at or near a marijuana grow operation.
Christian said investigators initially believed the grow operation to be illegal, but they confirmed late Saturday that the operation was registered.
“(The marijuana grow operation) was registered through (the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority) and in the process of completing the registration with the (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics),” Christian said.
Northcutt was treated at the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center and transferred to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Christian said it appears Northcutt and Doherty shot each other, but investigators are still trying to confirm elements of Northcutt’s statement and determine exactly what happened prior to his arrival at the hospital.
Deputies reported finding a rifle laying beside (Doherty’s) body and “a casing from what appeared to be a hand gun laying next to the butt of the rifle.”
Records indicate Northcutt told deputies that he and Doherty “got into an argument and exchanged gun fire with each other.”
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
