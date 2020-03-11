Suspect arrested in Ada kidnapping

An Ada man wanted in connection with kidnapping and domestic violence charges is being held without bond at the Pontotoc County Justice Center, and now faces additional, weapons-related charges.
Dakota Henry Vick, 19, of Ada, was arrested overnight Wednesday, ending the search for the man who police say kidnapped, strangled and bit his girlfriend to keep her from leaving. Police say Vick held his girlfriend captive overnight from March 5-6 at a residence in the 600 block of West 14th Street in Ada.
According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in Pontotoc County District Court, Vick faces additional weapons-related charges stemming from a separate incident that occurred Feb. 17 at a residence in the 700 block of East Sixth Street in Ada.
Kidnapping and domestic abuse by strangulation
A felony warrant was issued Monday for Vick’s arrest on charges of kidnapping and violation of a protective order issued in connection with a charge of domestic abuse by strangulation. The warrant was issued after an incident police say began March 5 and continued into March 6.
Ada police say they were notified of the incident March 6, when Vick’s girlfriend, accompanied by family members, came to the police department to report what happened to her the night before. Records indicate the victim reported having undergone a harrowing, violent ordeal with Vick, which began the day before.
According to police reports, the victim told police she tried to leave a residence she shared with Vick in the 600 block of West 14th Street in Ada around 1 p.m. March 5. Police report the victim told them that she made it as far as the front yard of the residence, where, she said, Vick “grabbed (her) by the hair and then picked her up and took her back into the bedroom.” When the victim tried to leave the bedroom, she said, Vick would “wrap his arms around her, pick her up, and throw her back onto the bed.”
“After being thrown onto the bed multiple times, [Vick] proceeded to strangle [her] by placing his torso on top of hers and placing both hands around her throat,” police report. Records indicate the victim told police Vick strangled her repeatedly, causing her to “black out” several times and lose consciousness completely at least once during the assault. As she was strangled, the victim told police, Vick “bit her on her arm multiple times.” Records indicate police documented “severe bruising on her arms and the skin was broken on at least one of the bites.” The victim told police that as Vick strangled her, he repeatedly told her to stop crying and asked her if she had learned her lesson. The victim told police that as Vick strangled and bit her, “he was very angry, he had ‘crazy eyes’ and he was screaming.”
Police report the victim told them that Vick took her phone away from her and did “not let her leave for the duration of the day and all night.” The victim told police she was able to escape the next morning when a mutual friend arrived while Vick was asleep. Police report the friend drove her home, where she made contact with family members who took her to the Ada Police Department to report the incident.
Possession of a firearm after felony conviction, possession of stolen property
In a separate incident, records indicate Ada police were called to a home in the 700 block of East Sixth Street around 6:36 a.m. Feb. 17 after a caller reported an attempted burglary and a gunshot wound.
Police report Chace Levi Winters, 22, of Ada came to the home, knocked on the door, and was told to “go home” by Vick. Shortly thereafter, witnesses told police, Winters “kicked through the door and put an old gun through the doorway.” Police say Vick then shot Winters through the door.
Records indicate police found Winters lying on the front porch of the home with his feet inside the doorway. Winters died from the gunshot wound.
Police report they recovered two pistols from the home. The first, a Ruger P85 semi-automatic pistol, reportedly taken from Winters by one of the home’s other occupants, was logged into evidence and the serial number checked against a police database of stolen weapons. The pistol was not reported stolen.
The second, a Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol police say Vick used to shoot Winters, was reported stolen from a vehicle within Ada city limits between Feb. 10-11. According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in Pontotoc County District Court, Vick told police at the time that the stolen pistol was his.
According to the affidavit, while police were investigating the shooting an individual came forward saying they wanted to “turn over some evidence.” That evidence turned out to be photos and videos of Vick and another individual holding and shooting guns, one of which “resembles the same gun that was recovered the day of the shooting, complete with the extended magazine.”
Records indicate Vick was adjudicated on charges as a juvenile, a condition of which was that Vick would be considered a convicted felon for 10 years after the adjudication — a time period which has not yet lapsed.
According to the affidavit, Vick faces additional charges of possession of a firearm after felony conviction and possession of stolen property.
