Most Oklahomans believe vaccines are safe and effective, and plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent statewide survey conducted by Amber Integrated.
Approximately 78% of Oklahomans believe that vaccines, generally speaking, are safe and effective. A majority of Oklahomans, 65%, intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to them.
The survey was conducted by Amber Integrated from December 4-9 and included a pool of 1,500 adults from cities and towns all across Oklahoma.
“We’re pleased to see the results of this survey indicate most Oklahomans are confident in the safety of vaccines — as are we,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye. “The COVID-19 vaccines available to Oklahomans have been carefully vetted by the FDA and have gone through all the typical regulatory processes to ensure they’re just as safe as any other vaccine. They’re outstandingly effective. We’re very optimistic for how these vaccines will work to protect Oklahomans.”
The 13-point discrepancy between those who generally believe vaccines are safe and effective and those who plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine is largely driven by younger Oklahomans (age 18-49) and women who are seeking more information on the COVID-19 vaccine before taking it. Seventy-four percent of residents cite the potential side effects as a major reason not to take the vaccine, while 63% cite wanting more information about how well it works as a major reason not to take it.
So far, noted side effects are in line with side effects for other commonly received vaccines, such as the annual flu shot. They include pain at the injection site, muscle aches, headache, fatigue, shivering and occasionally fever. In the vast majority of cases, these effects are minor and should go away within a day or two.
“There are a lot of reasons why someone might feel hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine — but we’ve found most stem, reasonably, from wanting more information before taking it. A lot of people have indicated they want more detail on potential side effects and vaccine efficacy before they get it, and some want to wait a few months before receiving it,” said Jackson Lisle with Amber Integrated. “We’re encouraged by OSDH’s efforts to provide as much information as possible to Oklahomans so they can make an informed decision on taking the vaccine.”
Detailed information about the COVID-19 vaccine can always be found through the CDC website or through OSDH. You can visit @OKVaccine on Twitter or go to https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information.html for regular updates on the COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.