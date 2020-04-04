OKLAHOMA CITY — Many school districts must quickly learn how to navigate the growing digital divide and social inequities abruptly exposed by the state’s COVID-19 outbreak.
In all, more than 192,000 students don’t have access to a computer or tablet, and more than 167,000 students lack internet access, a state Department of Education survey found.
The state agency asked districts to complete a distance learning capacity survey. The department is gauging education plans and the challenges districts face when starting distance-based education programs Monday. In all, 546 districts submitted responses.
The agency released a summary of the results this week in response to an open records request filed by CNHI Oklahoma.
“The coronavirus pandemic and swift statewide move to distance learning only highlight the long-existing inequities in public schools,” said state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. “It requires our collective resolve to overcome the digital divide, and I will not rest until there is full connectivity and access for all our school kids.”
Districts have been forced to swiftly create distance-based lessons. On March 25, state education officials closed all public schools for the rest of the semester amid the COVID-19 outbreak that has already killed 38 Oklahomans and sickened nearly 1,000.
The survey found technology and internet gaps were highest in central and northeastern Oklahoma. Southeast Oklahoma had the third largest gap.
Nearly 80% of districts said they already had online learning platforms that could be used at home if students had an appropriate device. However, nearly 1 in 4 districts in northeast and southwest Oklahoma said they lacked online learning platforms.
Nearly 26% of districts say they plan to use paper packets. More than 1 in 5 will rely on learning management systems and/or online curriculum. Districts also plan to give students textbook assignments, have them watch grade-specific programming on PBS and use other unidentified strategies to continue schooling through May. Districts were allowed to select multiple learning methods.
Alicia Priest, president of the Oklahoma Education Association, said it’s no surprise so many students lack access to technology. She’s heard from some teachers that not all parts of the state even have internet access. Others face limits on how much data they can use or find access spotty during heavy use times.
“An online-only learning environment is problematic in terms of equity issues,” she said.
But she said educators must first focus on children’s physiological and safety needs.
“The reality is if we truly look at the needs of our students in a crisis like this, we’ve got to work on their physiological needs first … before we go into pushing making sure they get their schoolwork done,” Priest said.
She said some districts are requiring educators to check in by phone with children to make sure they have what they need, including shelter, food and adequate care at home.
“We figure out what our students’ needs are and work to meet the needs of the students where they are and bring everybody up,” she said. “It’s just thinking a different way in order to provide the service that we do.”
Shawn Hime, executive director of the state School Boards Association, said the report’s conclusions were largely expected.
“We still have a few places in the state that have needs for increased technology and even bigger than that, increased connectivity,” he said.
He said districts are planning distance-based learning implementation in three stages.
The first stage is providing quickly ramped-up educational opportunities through May 15, Hime said.
Phases 2 and 3 focus on what can be offered in the summer, along with preparations based on the assumption that schools remain closed in August when the next year starts. Long-term planning includes strategies to provide increased connectivity through things like wireless hotspots and access to technology.
But Hime said some parts of the state still don’t even have cellular capabilities, which means even a hotspot will do students no good.
“If this situation has taught us anything, we have to be prepared for anything,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
