The East Central women’s basketball team led from start to finish in a 79-57 win over Oklahoma Baptist University Saturday inside the Kerr Activity Center.
The Tigers improved to 8-1, while OBU remained winless at 0-10.
In the men’s contest, ECU led by five with just under eight minutes to play before the Bison rallied for a 63-58 victory.
East Central slipped to 4-5, while Oklahoma Baptist improved to 6-3.
Both ECU clubs are at Southern Nazarene on Thursday and host Southwestern Saturday afternoon.
WOMEN
ECU 69, OBU 57
East Central ended the first period on a 12-5 run to take a 22-12 lead.
The Tigers used an 18-8 surge to start the second quarter and built a 20-point cushion (40-20) on a Madison Rehl 3-pointer at the 2:33 mark. ECU settled for a 44-28 halftime lead.
Oklahoma Baptist got with nine (54-45) midway through the third quarter, but the Tigers limited the visitors to just two points the rest of the way and carried a 64-47 lead into the final frame.
ECU’s biggest lead of the game came on a fastbreak layup by Kendall Schulte with 2:03 remaining the put the home team on top 77-54.
Rehl, a senior from Deer Creek High School, had a big day for the Tigers. She sank 6-of-9 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 25 points. She also had four steals.
Schulte added 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, while Ella Shultz had a strong game in the paint with 14 points and nine rebounds.
East Central shot 50% from the field (29-of-58) and sank 11 total 3-pointers. OBU was limited to 32.1% shooting and finished 3-of-14 from long range.
Andreja Peciuraite and Kalifa Ford each scored 18 points to pace the OBU offense.
MEN
OBU 63, ECU 58
Jalen Crutchfield hit a 3-pointer with 7:41 remaining in the game that put the Tigers on top 47-42.
The Bison turned things around with a 17-4 surge and grabbed a 59-51 lead on a 3-pointer by Brantly Thompson with 2:22 left.
Crutchfield hit two free shots with 23 seconds left to trim the ECU deficit to 61-58 but the Tigers could get no closer.
Four ECU players reached double figures in the balanced attack.
Jakeem Acres scored 15 points to lead the way for the home team. Tylor Arnold and Crutchfield followed with 13 points each. Crutchfield also had eight rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot.
Josh Apple finished with 10 points and four rebounds for the Tigers.
It was a cold shooting night for the East Central men. The Tigers shot 37% from the field and 28.6% (4-of-14) from 3-point territory.
Nigel Wilcox led the OBU offense with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He also had 13 rebounds, four blocks and two steals. Thompson was next with 14 points and four assists.
