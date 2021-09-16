Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson weighed in on Tuesday’s school bond issue.
“This is a great day for Ada City Schools,” Anderson said Wednesday.
“In just a few short years many of our students will walk into brand new school buildings, and all of our students and teachers will see facility improvements across the district,” Anderson said.
The election decided two items, proposition 1 and proposition 2.
Proposition 1 includes $74.1 million to acquire two new schools, capital improvements to all school sites, instructional materials, technology and equipment, and proposition 2 includes $400,000 to acquire student transportation.
Both propositions passed, proposition 1 by a 561 in favor and 237 against, and proposition 2 by a 584 to 225 margin.
“Everyone should take notice how fortunate we are to live in a community that cares so much,” Anderson added. “For that fact alone we should always be thankful.
“Our community partners and the patrons of this district have always responded to our calls for their help. They never say no; they just ask, how can we help and when can we start?”
