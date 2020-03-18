Superintendent: Students won't return for at least 2 weeks after break

The state’s decision to close public schools until early April means students attending Ada City Schools will not return to the classroom for at least two weeks following spring break, Ada Superintendent Mike Anderson said Tuesday.
Following a state directive, the school district will also suspend instruction, grading, professional development, extracurricular activities and practices as well.
“Oklahoma schools are not expected to be required to make up the missing days,” Anderson said in a letter to parents, faculty and staff. “At this time, schools have been instructed by the state Department of Education not to provide online, home-based or distance learning for students. However, District officials are finalizing plans to provide food services for students during the closure. More information on this service will be made available soon.”
Schools are closed this week due to spring break. On Monday, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted to keep schools shuttered until April 6 in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of Oklahomans,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmester said Monday in a news release. “It is critical that we do everything in our power to protect the health of our kids, their families, educators and all vulnerable populations. That need outweighs everything else.”
‘Communication will be key’
Anderson said even though Ada schools will be closed, the district will continue to serve the community and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for staying healthy. District employees will receive information about their responsibilities during the extended break over the next few days.
Anderson encouraged district patrons to follow the CDC’s recommendations, which included staying home whenever possible and practicing social distancing if people must go out.
“Communication will be key during the next two weeks,” Anderson said. “It is our hope that accurate and up-to-date correspondence will combat fear and panic, as well as help you to make well-informed decision for your family.”
He said the district will communicate with parents, faculty and staff by text, email and School Messenger. Patrons may also visit the district’s website, www.adacougars.net, for updated information.
District officials will post answers to frequently asked questions, including inquiries about child nutrition services, employee payroll and end-of-year activities, as soon as that information is available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.