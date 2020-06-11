Tuesday and Wednesday in the Ada area were cool and breezy, a welcome change for area residents who have put up with heat and humidity for much of the month of June.
With an easing of restrictions on public gatherings amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people are eager to get outside. A dozen or more could be seen fishing in Wintersmith Lake or walking in Wintersmith Park Wednesday. The Wintersmith Aquatic Park was full of swimmers Wednesday. The public recreational facility hosted 372 swimmers Monday and 177 Tuesday.
The forecast for the remainder of the week calls for a return to seasonable temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with abundant sunshine. There is no rain in the extended forecast. The summer solstice, which marks the longest day of the year, will occur at 4:44 p.m. June 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.