Sunny skies, lower temps ahead for the Ada area

After a rainy, sometimes stormy, week, Adans will be glad to hear the forecast for the weekend and early next week are for mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures.
Following a chance for thunderstorms Friday, forecasters call for a shift to a more northerly flow, with clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
“The Climate Prediction Center has Oklahoma in a better chance of below average temperature,” Bruce Thoren, National Weather Service Meteorologist in Norman said. “So it does look like cooler temperatures are more favored.”
Unlike portions of central and eastern Oklahoma, Ada has had less than an inch of rain through Thursday afternoon, so chances are better for lower humidity.
“There’s been a lot of rain in some areas, so when they get a lot of sun, it’s going to evaporate and add a lot of humidity to the air,” Thoren said. “As we get into Friday evening into Saturday, it looks dry for most of the state, including the Ada area.”
Thoren said the expected temperature drop is due to a cold front moving into the area.
The extended forecast includes clear skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
