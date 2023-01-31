Ricky Summers was sentenced to life without parole on multiple counts in Pontotoc County District Court on Monday.
The 55-year-old was convicted on 26 counts of child sexual abuse after being charged with 18 counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, seven counts of rape in the first degree (a victim under the age of 14), and one count of sodomy (a victim under the age of 16).
“The defendant showed absolutely no remorse for his actions,” Assistant District Attorney Tara Portillo said.
The abuse started in or about March 2021. Summers was originally charged in Pontotoc County District Court on May 4, 2021.
“I have said from the beginning that while I am the District Attorney, defendants who commit crimes against children will be held accountable to the fullest measure of the law,” said District Attorney Erik Johnson. “I am super proud of Tara and her efforts in this case.
“She is a highly skilled prosecutor, and our district is fortunate to have her on our side.”
