Summer vibes and saving lives with Oklahoma Blood Institute

Help save the lives of local patients by donating blood this summer!
Oklahoma Blood Institute will hold a blood drive with Addiction & Behavioral Health Center from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Aug. 26 at 230 E. 12th St. in Ada.
Each blood donor will receive a trendy "Summer Vibes" T-shirt, a coupon for a free honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger and a voucher for free admission to their choice of Frontier City, Science Museum Oklahoma or Safari Joe's H2O Water & Adventure Park in Tulsa.
"Summer is a particularly challenging time for the blood supply," said John Armitage, M.D., Oklahoma Blood Institute president and CEO. "We are so proud to partner with fantastic local attractions — and to welcome a new partner, Frontier City. Frontier City, Science Museum Oklahoma and Safari Joe's are all great places to have fun this summer, and they have generously provided us another way to thank our donors for their life-saving gifts."
Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on donations from approximately 1,200 donors each day to meet the needs of patients statewide. One blood donation can save as many as three lives.
Only 10% of people in the United States who are eligible to give blood actually do. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelet donations can be made as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
If donors opt not to take the T-shirt, Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to the Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.
As a nonprofit blood center, Oklahoma Blood Institute's generous donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
Appointments are not required but can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
Note: Donors must request voucher online at yourbloodinstitute.org in order to redeem. 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18-plus=year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.