Mad Science of Oklahoma was the topic of discussion Thursday during the Ada Public Library's Summer Reading Program at Juliana Park.
"Mad Scientist" Barrett Huddleston used comedy to entertain and educate children, all spaced safely apart from one another on blankets as their parents looked on from behind in lawn chairs.
The session was held outdoors as a social distancing measure during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
"We have a variety of events planned for the rest of the month of June," Debbie Whelchel, Ada Public Library Children's Librarian, said. "A new calendar will come out for the month of July."
Whelchel said the remainder of June included Virtual Story Time on Mondays and Fridays, which are posted on the library's web page and Facebook page.
The June 25 session, slated to be another outside summer program, is titled "Hooplahoma," and features a Hula Hoop artist.
"She will be here at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Juliana Park," Whelchel said. "She will teach the kids some really interesting Hula Hoop art using multiple hoops and all kinds of things. She will give them some pointers and how they can be Hula Hoop artists too.
"We are (also) doing a reading incentive program. Kids can write down the titles of the books they want to read. When they are finished, they can get coupons to area restaurants, or other prizes, to encourage reading."
The library is slated to host a program called "Extreme Animals" at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on July 9.
"They've been here before," Whelchel said. "They've been extremely popular. They bring animals that you would not normally see in our environment."
The Summer Reading Program runs through Aug. 1. The July calendar includes story times, book clubs, Lego builds and other craft workshops.
"If school starts back up like it usually does, we usually wrap up the program before school starts," Whelchel said. "If things change, we may alter the schedule some."
The theme this year is, "Imagine Your Story: 2020 Summer Reading Program."
