Thursday night was a lucrative one for a few small businesses around Ada. Ada Main Street hosted its “Summer Night on Main” where many local businesses along with the Ada Public Library and a few food vendors could gather and sell whatever they may have.
The Ada Main Street posted an official ad for the event on Facebook calling for anyone who had something to sell to reach out to them and get a booth for the event. Juliane Park, where the event was held, was filled to the brim with up-and-coming entrepreneurs with booths ranging from preservatives to jewelry. The Ada News got to speak to three of the booths at the event to find out what brought them to Summer Night on Main.
For Jamie Henderson, it’s to get her name out there. Henderson runs J’s Sweet Treats, an online baking business that specializes in cupcakes, oreo balls and whatever other delicious confections you can think of. Henderson told us that she has been doing this for 35 years and she seems to have no plans to stop.
She initially found out about the Summer Night on Main through a Facebook post and said that she was surprised at how many booths participated. “I think as everybody started doing this, it just kind of grew,” Henderson explained, “There was just a few at first but now it’s a huge turnout.”
While Henderson was unable to bring her famous cupcakes with cream frosting and her Oreo balls due to not being able to survive the heat, she still had many sweets like banana bread, walnut brownies and cake in a jar.
And from sweets, we go into something a bit more dangerous with our next booth. Nate Turner with Turner Knives was at Summer Night on Main to share the love of his craft. Turner is the only blacksmith in Ada and is one of three in the state of Oklahoma. His booth was set up right outside his van that he uses for all his knife sharpening and live forging demonstrations.
Turner wishes he could do more live forging around town however people’s hesitancy around forging due to the seemingly dangerous nature of it. Despite this, Turner is working to change public opinion on blacksmithing as one of his goals is to get a place on Main Street where he can hold blacksmithing classes.
“I want people to see me doing this work. I want to expand to where I have a big enough place that I can have other makers in there and they can all be doing their trade,” Turner said, “It’s kind of a dead craft so I’d like to share it as much as I can.”
Wanting to share with the community is something that Turner and Jody Sipes-Ufimtsev have in common with their booths. Sipes-Ufimtsev runs Grand Thrift Autumn, a clothing business where she sells clothes that she has thrifted over the years.
Sipes-Ufimtsev has a love for thrifting and fashion, a love that she shares with her mother and aunt who also thrift. The idea behind her business is to give clothes that she may not wear anymore to someone who will.
“I go through things now and then and if I have something I like but don’t think I’m going to wear, I want it to find someone who loves it,” Sipes-Ufimtsev said.
She said that 75 percent of the clothes on display at her booth were from her now personal collection of clothes that needed a new home. What brought her to the Summer Night on Main was the community it fosters.
“I think it’s cool to have a local event to encourage the community to get out,” Sipes-Ufimtsev explained, “It’s like treasure hunting, there’s things that you’ll find in these booths that you won’t find in a department store or those corporate places.”
And there were many treasures at the Summer Night on Main that patrons could find. These three highlighted booths were only a few of the many, many local businesses that are in the area however it doesn’t have to end with Summer Night on Main.
These businesses still need customers, so if you’re down for a hunt try looking for a small business around Ada to support. For J’s Sweet Treats, their number is 580-30-2479, for Turner Knives their number is 580-235-4486 and their website is www.TurnerKnives.net, and Lastly for Grand Thrift Autumn you can find them on Instagram at @grandthriftautumn.
