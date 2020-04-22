The Chickasaw Nation is accepting applications for the Chickasaw Nation Summer EBT for Children program. This federally funded program is available to both Native Americans and non-Native American students in more than 170 participating school districts within the Chickasaw Nation boundaries.
Qualifying families receive approximately $30 of free food per child each month May 1 through Aug. 14.
Benefits are accessed through an EBT card, which works like a debit card, that allows for the purchase of healthy food for the summer.
To qualify for this program, students must be enrolled in a participating school district in grades pre-K through grade 12 and receive free or reduced meals at school. Participation in this program will have no impact on any government assistance that parents or children may currently receive.
Once approved, summer EBT cards are mailed to the address provided, along with a list of participating stores and a food card shopping list that helps identify approved items.
For more information or to apply, call Chickasaw Nation Summer EBT at (580) 272-1178 or (844) 256-3467 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Application deadline is Aug. 3.
A list of participating schools and an online application are available at chickasaw.net/SummerEBT.
