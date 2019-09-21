The Oklahoma Blood Institute’s summer 2019 efforts to ensure its blood supplies were successful.
OBI started a campaign in the summer in an effort to avoid a blood emergency, called the “Summer of 110%” in recognition of participating blood drive organizations that reach at least 110% of their goal.
Participants in blood drives that reached 110% of their goal received gift cards and t-shirts.
“We were able to avoid a blood emergency — we were close to a blood emergency in the month of March. Our inventory forecast wasn’t looking very good,” said Amy Orr of OBI.
The summer blood drive promotion ran from June 1 to Aug. 31.
The crisis was due to several days of winter weather, blood drive cancellations and widespread illness, including a flu outbreak, all of which contributed to a sharp downturn in donations.
“Levels reached less than one-day supply,” Orr said.
Typically, OBI maintains a three- to five-day supply for local hospitals.
Close to a quarter of blood collections come from school blood drives, so school being out of session can reduce blood inventory during the summer as well.
Participants in the summer of 2019 area blood drives universally expressed their pride in the success of the events, and stressed the importance of continuing to donate blood.
First United Bank
“As First United Bank’s blood drive coordinator, it’s important to me to meet or exceed every blood drive goal because my 4-year old grandson (Jonas Peters aka “The Incredible JoJo”) was diagnosed with neuroblastoma on October 26, 2018,” said Della Wilson of First United Bank. “Since beginning cancer treatment nine months ago, he’s had many platelet and red blood cell transfusions; upwards of 50. Up to 30 percent of donated blood goes to cancer patients and every time I get two donors, I keep searching until I get one more, because that may be the donor that saves the life of another person with cancer.”
Vision Bank
“Vision Bank’s management is very supportive of the Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives,” said Vicki Patton, Senior Vice President Marketing at Vision Bank. “Our employees are eager to donate including new employees which helped us exceed our goal. Also, several people stop by to donate when they see the mobile unit at our bank locations. I realize how critical it is to have blood available for those who need it. A family member received a couple pints of blood a year ago and it was a game changer. I personally am thankful for those who can donate and choose to do so.”
Mercy Nutritional
Services
Lyndal S. Dedmon, Director, Food Services, Mercy Nutritional Services said, “I feel incredibly honored to have the opportunity to be part of a team that makes such a difference. Being able to help others is truly humbling.”
People’s Electric Cooperative
Jennifer Boeck, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Community Relations for People’s Electric Cooperative (PEC), said, “Each of the 12 local hospitals in and around PEC’s 11 county service area benefit from this drive. We take pride in providing electricity to our local communities, but also in providing lifesaving blood products.”
The Chickasaw Nation
“I work with Amie Orr at Oklahoma Blood Institute to conduct four blood drives each year at my office. All of those drives are important, but I know from past experience that blood shortages really hit Oklahoma hard around Christmas/New Year and in the summer. So it is critical that we get good participation in our summer drive, conducted in June,” said Michael Wingo of the Chickasaw Nation. “My heroes are a group of about 30 to 40 co-workers and friends who repeatedly continue to support our quarterly drives. I am not only a drive coordinator, but a donor as well; I believe my last pin was a four-gallon pin. I work for the Chickasaw Nation Housing Division and I am Chickasaw. Since 2013, I’ve conducted 25 drives at my office; 19 of those have met or exceeded goal.”
“Our drive coordinators and businesses are so gracious and pivotal to our success at OBI,” Orr said. “Without them we could not supply over 90% of the state’s hospitals with the blood they so desperately need. As the manager of the territory, I also felt like these businesses and drive coordinators should receive recognition on a larger scale which prompted my inquiry to all local newspapers to further drive awareness about the businesses in the area that are vital to the areas blood supply. Their dedication and efforts help families be with their loved ones longer.”
