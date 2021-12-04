An Ada woman is in critical condition after a Saturday morning crash.
Kristi A. Armstrong, 47, of Sulphur, was driving a 2020 Toyota Sequoia traveling northbound on County road 3610 about two miles east of Ada, when, for an unknown reason, it departed the roadway to the right, overturning an undetermined number of times, coming to rest on its wheels.
Armstrong was transported by Mercy EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.
The report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Alan Fortner of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F stated that the condition of the driver was apparently normal at the time of the crash, and that road conditions were wet, with fog reported.
Fortner was assisted by Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office, Mercy EMS, Ada Fire Department and Homer Fire Department.
