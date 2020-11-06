SULPHUR — Plainview scored back-to-back touchdowns — one late in the first quarter and the other early in the second period to cut an early Sulphur lead to 13-12.
It was all Bulldogs from there.
Sulphur scored four unanswered touchdowns — including three long rushing TDs in the third quarter — and left the Indians behind in a 41-12 win in Week 9 at Agee Field.
Sulphur, ranked No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press High School Football Poll, improved to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in District 3A-2 play. Plainview left town at 3-6 and 3-3.
Logan Smith had another monster game for the Bulldogs. He finished with 351 yards and four touchdowns. Smith got Sulphur started with TD romps of 47 and 58 yards in the first quarter. Daniel Amaya hit one of two PAT kicks to give the Bulldogs an early 13-0 advantage.
Plainview answered with a rushing touchdown from Jeston Gilliam and a 51-yard touchdown pass from Reis Taylor to Morgan Pearson. Both conversions failed, leaving the Indians behind 13-12.
Sulphur quarterback TJ Todd then scrambled for a 22-yard touchdown keeper to make ait 20-12 at halftime.
The Bulldogs then hit three home runs in the third period. Smith started that spree with a 53-yard TD run, Amaya followed with a 45-yard TD scamper and Smith capped his huge night with a 72-yard scoring romp.
Amaya finished with 60 yards on just four carries.
Sulphur finished with 455 yards of total offense compared to 163 for Plainview.
Taylor completed 4-of-13 passes for 86 yards for the visitors and Pearson finished with four catches for 86 yards. Gilliam led the PHS defense with 12 tackles, a sack and two other tackles for loss.
Sulphur will wrap up the regular season tonight with a tough contest at No. 6 Lone Grove (7-2, 5-1).
