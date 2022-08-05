A Sulphur man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident Wednesday evening on Baldwin Road at Ball Park Road, approximately 1 mile east of Sulphur.
According to a report from Trooper Chris Earnhart of the Murray County Detachment of Troop F, Jerry Bumpass, 43, of Sulphur, was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson Motorcycle eastbound on Ball Park Road, attempted to turn southbound on Baldwin Road, and lost control. For and unknown reason, the vehicle accelerated and struck a metal gate, the report said.
Bumpass was pronounced dead at the scene due to head and trunk internal injuries, and transported by De ‘Arman Funeral Home to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.
Earnhart was assisted by Lt. Darian Galloway of Troop F, Lt. Bryant Harris of the Marine Enforcement Division, the Murray County Sheriff’s Department, Murray County EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.