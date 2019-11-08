A Sulphur man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in Murray County.
The accident occurred at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Highway 177 and Buel Green Road, 3 miles north of Sulphur.
Choctaw resident Terry L. Cox and Sulphur resident Dorsey G. Wells were both southbound on US 177, and Cox slowed for a vehicle making a turn, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Wells failed to stop, and his 2007 Honda Ridgeline SUV struck Cox’s 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck.
Cox, 69, was not hurt. His passenger, 67-year-old Deborah A. Cox of Choctaw, had minor trunk injuries and was not transported.
Wells, 89, was taken to Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur, where he was pronounced dead by a staff doctor.
Cox’s pickup truck and Wells’ SUV were both equipped with seat belts, and Cox and his passenger were wearing their seat belts, according to the OHP report. Wells was not wearing a seat belt.
Cox was apparently in normal condition when the wreck occurred, and Wells’ condition is under investigation, according to the OHP report. The cause of the collision is also under investigation.
