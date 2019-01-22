A Sulphur man was killed in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Murray County.
Jason D.A. Davis was walking north on U.S. Highway 77, about three miles south of Davis, when he was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Sulphur resident Dale J. Berse, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The OHP reported that Berse did not see Davis, who was wearing dark clothing.
Davis, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, according to the OHP. Berse, 40, was not injured.
The Chevy Blazer was equipped with seat belts, which were being used at the time of the accident, according to the OHP. It was unknown whether the Blazer had airbags.
OHP’s traffic homicide unit, the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, the Davis Fire Department and Murray County EMS responded to the scene.
The cause of the accident and the driver’s condition are under investigation, according to the OHP.
