A Sulphur man was killed in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning 7 miles east of Wynnewood in Garvin County.
Charles Womack was eastbound on State Highway 29, two-tenths of a mile east of County Road 3350, when his 2009 GMC Sierra went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Womack, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 47-year-old Marie Womack of Sulphur, was taken to OU Medical Center, where she was treated for head and arm injuries and released.
Neither Womack nor his passenger were wearing seat belts, according to the OHP report.
Womack’s condition and the cause of the collision are under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.