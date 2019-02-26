A Sulphur man was injured Friday afternoon when his pickup truck went off the road and hit a tree.
James W. Rackley was northbound on U.S. Highway 177 near Sulphur when he experienced a medical incident, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The truck went off the right side of the road, striking a barbed wire fence.
The truck continued northbound and hit a culvert at the drive of a private residence, causing the truck to go airborne and strike a tree.
Rackley, 57, was taken to Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur, where he was admitted in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
An OHP report said that Rackley’s medical incident had caused the accident. The truck was equipped with seat belts, but the OHP was investigating whether they were in use at the time of the accident.
The truck was also equipped with airbags, which were not deployed.
