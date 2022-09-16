Two Sulphur residents were injured in an early-morning crash five miles northwest of Byars.
Gary Frost, 75, and and Marjorie Frost, 81, were injured when the 2019 Hyundai Kona Gary Frost was driving struck a horse in the roadway on US-177 at 140th street northwest of Byars.
Gary Frost was transported by Wadley EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and was later treated and released. Marjorie Frost was transported by Wadley EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and was admitted in good condition with head and trunk injuries.
The condition of the horse was not included in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s report. The incident was investigated by Trooper Byron Pletcher of the McClain County detachment of Troop A. He was assisted by McClain County Sheriff’s Department, Byars Fire Department, and Wadleys EMS.
