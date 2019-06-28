On Saturday, the Church of Christ’s Fourth of July meeting at 419 W. 14th St. in Sulphur will begin. This year, the East Lincoln Church of Christ of Healdton is sponsoring the meeting.
The evangelists in charge this year are Glenn Ballard from Tyler, Texas, and Aubrey Ballard. Services will start at 7:30 each evening at the tabernacle just south of the church building, The first night will feature young preachers doing the teaching, song leading and prayers. Beginning on Sunday, the morning services will start at 10 each day until the close of the meeting on July 4, with the meeting ending following the morning service.
Activities scheduled throughout the meeting during free times will include a hot dog cookout, volleyball, singing at a nursing home and at the local hospital, watermelon served by the Sulphur Chamber of Commerce, a hamburger cookout in the park, softball and a nature walk in the park with group singing. Several of the local eating establishments have graciously offered special treatment for the meeting attendees.
The Sulphur congregation is very grateful to the East Lincoln congregation of Healdton for supporting and helping with all the “behind the scenes” preparations that must be done before this large endeavor.
We always have numerous comments on how friendly and welcoming our small town is and the beauty of the park. We want to express our most humble gratitude for our town’s acceptance and friendliness for our people.
Also, we express a big “thank you” to the Chamber of Commerce for so graciously welcoming our guests and being so helpful to those who visit there.
The public is cordially invited to attend, enjoy and participate in the beautiful a cappella singing and hear the “old-time” gospel preaching from the word of God. For more information, you may call Glen Vandever at 580-993-0725 or Glenn Ballard at 903-312-0371.
