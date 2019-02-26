Proceeds from two new bond issues will make it possible for Sulphur Public Schools to upgrade restrooms throughout the district and install a new roof at Sulphur Intermediate School, among other projects.
Earlier this month, voters who live within the school district’s boundaries approved two separate bond issues — one for $1.77 million, and one for $55,000. Together, the two propositions total $1.82 million.
Both propositions passed easily, capturing more than 87 percent of the vote, Superintendent Paula Crawford said Monday. She said several factors contributed to the bond issues’ success.
“We had a lot of help from our civic organizations and different groups here in town,” she said. “Sulphur’s just an amazingly supportive community. They love the kids and they want what’s best for our kids, and I think that was a lot of it.”
Crawford noted that the new bond issues will replace a bond issue from 2008 that are coming off the tax rolls, which means the district will not need to raise property taxes.
Proceeds from the bond issues will finance the following projects:
• Renovating restrooms throughout the district. Cost: $890,000.
• Installing new flooring for the Sulphur High School hallways. Cost: $50,000.
• Putting a new roof on Sulphur Intermediate School. Cost: $830,000.
• Buying a non-CDL student activity bus. Cost: $55,000.
The first bond issue will pay for the restroom upgrades, the high school flooring and the roof, while the second bond issue will pay for the new student activity bus.
Crawford said the district could not have financed those projects if the bond issues had failed.
“Our building fund generates right at $200,000 a year,” she said. “So we would have had to have saved — and not using any of the building fund money for regular maintenance — we would have had to have saved for over nine years.”
Crawford said the proceeds from the bond issues won’t be available to the district until mid-June, so officials are hoping to begin work on the projects around July 1.
