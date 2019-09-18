Sulphur banker named vice chair of DRS commission

Oklahoma City – Sulphur banker and former Oklahoma state Rep. Wes Hilliard was elected vice chair at the first meeting of the Commission for Rehabilitation Services he attended as a new commissioner.
Oklahoma House of Representatives Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, appointed Hilliard to the commission in July.
The commission governs the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
DRS annually serves 83,500 Oklahomans with disabilities through career planning, employment, independent living and educational programs, and the determination of medical eligibility for disability benefits.
Hilliard is president of Landmark Bank in Sulphur and Davis. He served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2004 to 2012.
Edmond audiologist Jace Wolfe, Ph.D., is the new commission chair. He is director of audiology and research at the Hearts for Hearing Foundation in Oklahoma City.
Emily Cheng, director of disability services and diversity at Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City, completed her first term as chair of the governing board. She will continue to serve as a Ccmmission member.
“I am definitely excited about serving in the role as vice chair,” Hilliard said. “I was impressed with the number of people who attended the meeting and engaged with the commission. There are a lot positive things happening at the Department of Rehabilitation Services, and I am proud to be a part of it.”
“I’m looking forward to serving with Chairman Wolfe and Commissioner Cheng,” he said. “This is an incredible opportunity to work with DRS staff to do an even better job of serving Oklahomans with disabilities.”
Hilliard and his wife, Melissa, have three children, Weston, 10, Jaxson, 7 and Blake, 1.
For more information about the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, visit www.okdrs.gov or phone 800-845-8476.
